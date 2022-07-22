| Do You Know About The Industrial Parks In The State

Do you know about the industrial parks in the State?

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Where is the State Data Centre located in Telangana?

a) Manikonda b) Asif Nagar c) Cyberabad d) HITEC City

Ans: a

Explanation: State Data Centres are recognised important parts of the core IT infrastructure in support of e-Governance initiatives run by the government as part of the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP). Telanagana government built a State Data Centre in Manikonda to cater to all the needs of various Departments which provides rack space in dedicated servers.

2. Which institution sponsored ‘Eco Samman award’ to motivate employees who contribute to all-round improvement of the environment?

a) BHEL

b) CIL

c) SCCL

d) State Government

Ans: c

Explanation: In an innovative move, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a government coal-mining company jointly owned by the Telangana government and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis, has introduced ‘Eco Samman award’ to motivate its employees to contribute to the all-round improvement of the environment.

3. Match the following:

Engineering-based Industries District

1. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) A. Ranga Reddy

2. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) B. Hyderabad

2. Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) C. Sangareddy

3. Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) D. Medchal-Malkajgiri

Codes:

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4-D

b. 1-C, 2-A 3-D, 4-B

c. 1-B, 2-A, 3-D, 4-C

d. 1-A, 2-D, 3-C, 4-B

Ans: b

Explanation:

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is located in Ramachandrapuram in Sangareddy district. It was established in 1963.

• Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) unit was established in 1973 in Ranga Reddy district.

• Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is established in 1967 at Medchal Malkajgiri district.

• Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) is situated in Hyderabad and it cleans uranium for further processing.

4. Where is the hardware park located in Telangana State?

a) Gopanpally

b) Adibatla

c) Maheshwaram

d) Gundla Pochampally

Ans: c

Explanation: The Electronic Hardware Park is located at Maheshwaram of Rangareddy district. This branch has been ranked No. 3 out of 36 corporate electronic hardware parks.

5. Where is the Women Industrial Park located in Telangana State?

a) Jadcherla

b) Sultanpur

c) Both a & b

d) a only

Ans: c

Explanation: The TSIIC has earmarked an extent of 50 acres in green industrial park, Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district and Sultanpur of Sangareddy district for the establishment of Wmen Industrial Parks.

5. Another name of Singur project is?

a) Mogaligundla Baga Reddy Singur project

b) Manjira project

c) Kadem Narayana Reddy Singur project

d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation:

• Singur project is also known as Mogaligundla Baga Reddy Singur project. It is located near Singur(village),Pulkal (mandal), Sangareddy district.

• It was constructed on the Manjeera River in 1989 which is a tributary of Godavari River with a gross capacity of 29.91 thousand million cubic feet.

• It also serves as a source of drinking water for Hyderabad. The deep waters of the reservoir are home to about 1,000 crocodiles.

6. Which is the famous historical place in Peddapalli district?

a) Kotilingala b) Dhulikatta

c) Pashimgam d) None

Ans: b

Explanation: Dhulikatta, a village in Eligaid mandal in Peddapalli district, is famous for its Buddhist Stupas. The Buddhist Mahastupa or the great stupa and vihara in Dhulikatta village were established at the end of the 2nd century BC, which was more than 2,000 years ago.

7. Which area is called ‘Telangana Silk City’?

a) Pochampally

b) Nirmal

c) Karimnagar

d) Sirisilla

Ans: a

Explanation: Pochampally saris have been popular since earlier 1800. Weaved in exquisite and traditional geometric patterns in Ikat style of dyeing, these saris are made by artisans in Bhudan Pochampally of Bhongir-Yadagiri district, due to which Pochampally is known as the silk city of Telangana.

8. The saris produced from which area in Telangana are popular as ‘Gollabhama Saris’?

a) Pochampalli

b) Siddipet

c) Gadwal

d) Narayanpet

Ans: b

Explanation:

• Produced in Siddipet, Gollabhama saris are originally made of cotton with 60-80s yarn both in warp and weft with extra weft design in the border, body and pallu.

• It is said that the legendary tales of King Vikramaditya refer to ‘Gollabama’ as a queen.

• Based on this legend, a movie titled ‘Gollabama’ was released in the 1940s, and based on this, a few weavers in and around Siddipet started weaving these Siddipet Gollabama saris.

• Unlike in the earlier days, now the cotton and silk saris in this Gollabhama style are woven with 2/120s mercerised cotton and 20/22 D silk respectively.

