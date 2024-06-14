Doctors at Medicover Hospitals conduct complex surgery on woman to remove pancreatic tumor

The tumor is common among women with a ratio of 10 is to 1 and predominantly occurs in women between 30 years and 40 years, hospital surgeons said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 06:25 PM

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Medicover Hospitals here announced successful treatment of a 45-year-old woman patient, diagnosed with a rare type of pancreatic tumor called Solid Pseudopapillary Epithelial Neoplasm (SPEN). The tumor is common among women with a ratio of 10 is to 1 and predominantly occurs in women between 30 years and 40 years, hospital surgeons said.

The patient was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain and tests revealed growth in the pancreatic region. Led by senior surgical gastroenterologist, Dr. Sriman Narayana Yerrarapu, the surgical team performed Whipple’s procedure, a surgery taken-up to treat tumours in the pancreas, small intestine and bile duct.

During the surgery, a 10×6 centimeter tumor was located densely adherent to the head of the pancreas and the portal vein. A biopsy confirmed it to be a SPEN, which is typically low malignant, Dr Sriman Narayana said.