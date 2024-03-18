Health talk on HPV vaccination held in SRR college

Karimnagar: Health talk on HPV vaccination was organised in SRR Government Arts and Science College (Autonomous) here on Monday.

The Women Empowerment Cell of the college in collaboration with Medicover Hospitals has organised the health talk.

Addressing the students, Consultant Gynecologist, Dr Pratishtha Rao explained how to prevent cervical cancer in women and emphasized the need for vaccination for teenage girls to prevent cervical cancer. She clarified doubts of girl students as well as staff.

College principal Dr Ramakrishna, HOD of English J Uma Maheswari and Coordinator of Women Empowerment Cell Dr Shobha Rani, Dr Sharda, Dr Praveena Dr Pramila, Sonia Reddy, Jubilee Replica and other women faculty members and students attended the program.