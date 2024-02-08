10 Cochlear Implants in 6 months at Medicover Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 04:01 PM

Hyderabad: Medicover Hospitals, Hitec City on Thursday announced the successful completion of 10 cochlear implant surgeries on children with congenital hearing impairment in the past six months. Out of the ten children who received the cochlear implants, eight were Indians while two children were from foreign countries, Medicover Hospitals in a statement on Thursday said.

Senior ENT surgeon and otolaryngologist from the hospital, Dr. Sampurna Ghosh, who led the cochlear implant surgeries, said that such procedures hold immense promise for individuals with congenital profound hearing impairment, a population that often faces significant challenges in communication and social integration.

For children with significant hearing impairment by birth, the hospital is addressing communication and social integration issues by offering life-changing cochlear implants, despite budgetary constraints. With an emphasis on early intervention in auditory development, the hospital is conducting cochlear implants on children as young as five. The children get the most out of their capacity to hear due to post-operative care and rehabilitation, press release added.