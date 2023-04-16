Dolmen site found at Kommala village near Warangal

During an expedition, Prathap, who is also running a YouTube channel, found the remains of ancient history in the form of stone tools and the grooves where the tools are sharpened.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Warangal: An archaeology enthusiast Kuna Prathap has found a dolmen on the hillock opposite to the Kommala Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple recently. Kommala village, about 22 km from Warangal, is famous for the Kommala jatara, which is celebrated in March every year.

During an expedition, Prathap, who is also running a YouTube channel, found the remains of ancient history in the form of stone tools and the grooves where the tools are sharpened.

Prathap said the dolmen on the small hillock called Ram Naik Gutta at Kommala was being identified as one with historic and heritage value for the first time. He, however, lamented the hillock being blasted for quarrying though it had historic importance.

“I urge the government to take some steps to protect this site as it would help for the future generations to know about its history,” he said, adding that the dolmen belonged to the Neolithic period.

There are several dolmens and megalithic burial sites in the erstwhile Warangal district. Dameravai village located deep inside the thick Tadvai forests in Mulugu district had megalithic tombs and a hillock called Suragundaiah Gutta. They are believed to be 5,000 years old, and provide an opportunity to learn more about prehistoric man.