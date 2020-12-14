Domestic help, minor son held for burglary in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Monday apprehended a woman along with a minor boy on charges of burglary in their employer’s house at Upparpally. Police recovered Rs 47,000 and 15 tolas of gold, all together worth Rs 7.5 lakh from them.

Police said Parveen alias Parveen Begum (33), a domestic help from Upparpally in Rajendranagar and the minor, broke into their employer’s house in his absence and decamped with valuables. The owner found this when he returned on Saturday and approached the police. Parveen Begum and the minor were questioned based on suspicion, and confessed to the burglary, police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .