Domino’s Cheesy Rewards Program rewards pizza lovers with free pizza 

Hyderabad: Domino’s Pizza recently launched the “Cheesy Rewards Loyalty Program”. The first-of-its-kind rewards programme allows customers to collect 100 points (1 pie) on every order and, after collecting 600 points, offers the customer the opportunity to get a free pizza. This allows customers to enjoy their favourite Domino’s Pizza and get rewarded for their orders from Domino’s.

Features:

* One of the most rewarding initiatives for pizza lovers

* All existing and new users will be eligible to be part of the Cheesy Rewards Loyalty Program by ordering through Domino’s app or walk- in to any nearby restaurant

* After every order, a pizza slice shows in the account

* On completing six orders, a complete pizza will reflect in the account, notifying a free pizza.

* Enjoy a free pizza from Domino’s after every 6th order

Domino’s has kept innovation and consumer-centricity at the centre of its business to provide the best food experience and become a brand synonymous with pizza in India. The brand values its customers and intends to make every single pizza-eating experience not just truly memorable but also rewarding.

The Cheesy Rewards Program is meant to reward its customers and provide another reason to love Domino’s.

Speaking about the Cheesy Rewards campaign, Sandeep Anand, EVP and CMO, Domino’s Pizza, said, “Customer delight is our constant endeavour. We have created the Cheesy Rewards Program with a vision to nurture, celebrate and reward customer relationships and loyalty.”

