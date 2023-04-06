Donald Trump’s next in-person hearing on December 4

At the December in-person court appearance, State Supreme Court Justice Juan M Merchan will decide on the expected motions to dismiss the case

New York: The next in-person hearing in a criminal case against former President Donald Trump in New York City has been set for December 4, roughly two months before the official start of the 2024 Republican presidential primary calendar.

At the December in-person court appearance, State Supreme Court Justice Juan M Merchan will decide on the expected motions to dismiss the case. Following Trump’s arraignment, prosecutors said they expect to produce the bulk of the discovery in the next 65 days, CNN reported.

Trump’s team has until August 8 to file any motions and the prosecution will respond by September 19. Judge Merchan said he will rule on the motions at the next in-person hearing on December 4. Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty said he expects “robust” motions to challenge the case and hopes they can succeed in stopping the case. If not, Trusty said he expects Trump’s attorneys will “figure out if there’s a way to try to push this earlier” than the December 4 hearing.

