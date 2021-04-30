Don’t assist Maoists: Asifabad ASP urges tribals

Hands over solar lamp sets to 10 families and bicycles to two tribals dwelling in Buradamadugu of remote Tiryani mandal

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Additional Superintendent of Police YVS Sudheendra urged tribals not to cooperate with the banned Maoist party. He handed over solar lamp sets to 10 families and bicycles to two tribals dwelling in Buradamadugu, a hamlet under the Gopera gram panchayat in the remote Tiryani mandal on Thursday.

The solar lamps and bicycles were sponsored by People Helping Children and Youth Force Social Welfare Society, both Kaghznagar-based voluntary organisations, respectively.

Addressing the dwellers, Sudheendra advised them to follow the growth track and not to cooperate with the outlawed Maoist outfit. He said police were organising a slew of social service activities in interior tribal habitations and suggested that they bring their problems to the notice of cops.

Earlier, the ASP, along with Asifabad DSP Accheshwar Rao, trekked nearly 10 km to reach the hamlet. He expressed concern over their living conditions due to lack of basic amenities and interacted with them to find out their problems. He appreciated Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao for providing lamps to the families with the help of the voluntary organisation. He thanked members of the NGOs for coming forward to the rescue of the tribals.

Krishnakanth and Srikanth of People Helping Children and Waseem, Javed, Istyaq and Jaleel of Youth Force Social Welfare Society were present.