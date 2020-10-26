Don’t believe in BJP’s promises: Harish Rao

Minister challenged the BJP leaders to reveal the number of jobs created in the past six years, and why the money promised by the BJP government was not deposited into peoples’ accounts

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Siddipet: Urging the people not to believe in the promises made by BJP leaders during their campaign for the Dubbak byelection, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said the BJP had promised to generate employment for one crore annualy besides depositing Rs 15 lakh in peoples’ bank accounts following demonetisation.

He challenged the BJP leaders campaigning in Dubbak constituency to reveal the number of jobs created in the past six years, and why the money promised by the BJP government was not deposited into peoples’ accounts.

Highlighting BJP’s failures, Harish Rao said the BJP government has failed to set up Turmeric Board in Nizamabad though they had promised one during the election campaign in 2019.

Even after failing to fulfil the promises made by them, he said the BJP leaders are indulging in propaganda such as giving a majority share in Aasara pension.

Saying the BJP-led union government is giving nothing to Telangana towards pensions, he questioned why the same BJP government is giving Rs 400 pension in Gujarat?

Dozens of party workers of the BJP and the Congress joined the TRS in the presence of Harish Rao at Reddy Sankshema Bhavan in Dubbak on Monday.

Addressing them, Harish Rao said the area under paddy cultivation increased to 1.30 lakh in Siddipet district since they were providing irrigation water through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He said the area under paddy will increase to 4 lakh acres as they aim to complete all the projects, canals of KLIS by next monsoon.

‘BJP trying to mislead people on cash found’

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has accused the BJP of trying to mislead people about the cash found at a house belonging to relative of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao in Siddipet town on Monday. He said the BJP was frustrated because of the imminent defeat at the hustings. He alleged that the BJP was only trying to garner some sympathy and pointed out that the party leaders could have videographed the entire event instead of snatching the seized cash from the police teams.

He said the BJP workers behaved like rowdies by snatching the cash from the police. He said the TRS had always cooperated with police when their vehicles were searched. Rao said police conducted searches in the residence of a TRS leader and Siddipet Municipal Chairman Kadaveru Rajanarsu on Monday.

He pointed out that the police also searched his own vehicle and TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha’s vehicle and they had extended full cooperation to authorities. He said Raghunandan Rao’s men were also caught carrying Rs 40 lakh cash at Shamirpet in October first week.

Police raids a political vendetta: BJP

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the raid by police on residences of party’s Dubbak candidate Raghunandan Rao‘s relatives in Siddipet on Monday.

In a statement here, he termed the searches as undemocratic. “The attack and searches even as the Dubbak byelection is fast approaching is only to intimidate the party candidate and the workers,” he said. He described these searches as a hasty step taken by the police and said that it was against the code of conduct.

BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao also termed the police raids as ‘political vendetta’ as the TRS was using police fearing defeat in the bypoll. “It is police high-handedness to create fear in the minds of party workers,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .