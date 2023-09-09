Don’t believe in false promises of Opposition parties: Medak MP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is presenting BC Bandhu cheque to a beneficiary in Dubbaka on Saturday.

Siddipet: Medak MP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nominee for Dubbaka Assembly Constituency Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has called upon the people of Dubbaka not to believe in false promises being made by Opposition parties during the elections.

After distributing BC Bandhu cheques to 245 beneficiaries in Dubbaka on Saturday, Prabhakar Reddy said most people had realised how they made a mistake by voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the previous elections. Stating that previous governments had failed to support caste-based professions for over 60 years, Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had strengthened these caste-based professions with various initiatives.

Accusing the Congress and BJP governments of failure to implement schemes on par with the Telangana government, the MP said it was a shame to see these parties making more promises than what they did in their party-ruled States.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.

