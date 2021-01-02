Don’t deduct Rythu Bandhu amount: Kamareddy Collector

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath asked the bankers that they should not deduct Rythu Bandhu amount from farmers’ accounts, towards loan dues. He warned that severe action will be initiated against those who resort to such activities.

The Collector conducted a review meeting on Rythu Bandhu scheme with the bankers, agriculture department officials, along with Additional Collector Yadireddy. On the occasion, he appealed to farmers that if anyone did not receive Rythu Bandhu amount, they should approach the Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs).

Till now, Kamareddy district authorities credited Rs 173 crores of Rythu Bandhu amount in the bank accounts of 2,61,758 farmers and another Rs 86 crore will be credited in to the bank accounts of the remaining beneficiaries in next few days. The AEOs were directed to fix discrepencies in the bank accounts pertaining to 810 farmers and ensure that the Rythu Bandhu amount is deposited into them.

The lead bank manager Rajender Reddy, JDA Sunitha and other officials participated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .