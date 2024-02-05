Don’t retail Hydrogen Peroxide Solution directly, DCA warns medical shops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 06:44 PM

Hyderabad: The TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) on Monday has warned retail medical shops and manufacturers from directly selling Hydrogen Peroxide Solution, which is strictly prohibited under the under Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Following reports that ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution’ under the label of a ‘Laboratory Reagent’ is being sold directly to patients, the Director General (DG), TSDCA, VB Kamalasan Reddy has cautioned medical shops and other manufacturers that Hydrogen Peroxide, a commonly used antiseptic, should not be sold in that form.

Only ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution IP’ should be sold by the retail medical shops to the patients and its MRP (Maximum Retail Price) should be in accordance with the ceiling price fixed by the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Hydrogen Peroxide Solution, which is used as an antiseptic and for various other therapeutic purposes, is a ‘drug’ under Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The drug ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution 6 percent’ is under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and hence its MRP shall be in accordance with the ceiling price fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Kamalasan Reddy said.

Hydrogen Peroxide solution sold to the patients shall be in conformance with the standards laid down in the Indian Pharmacopoeia and shall bear the product name as ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution IP’ mandatorily.

Further, MRP of the ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution IP’ sold to the patients shall be in accordance with the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by NPPA under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, the DG of DCA added.