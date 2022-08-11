This video of Telugu youtuber struggling to communicate with delivery guy goes viral

Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 02:52 PM, Thu - 11 August 22
Hyderabad is a melting pot of cultures and languages. However, not everyone is fluent in Dakhani, or even Hindi. A video showing the language-challenging situation is currently making the rounds on the internet and is extremely relatable.

Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, a young Telugu content creator, shared the hilarious video on his Instagram account ‘Mouli Talks,’ in which the youtuber can be seen struggling to communicate with a delivery man in broken Hindi. In the video he was directing the delivery man to his location.

At the end of the video, the delivery man speaks in Telugu, and the bemused youtuber asks, “Why haven’t you spoken in Telugu all this while?”

 

The video, which has garnered 44.3k likes on Instagram, was shared on Twitter by a user and has since gone viral, with twitterati relating to language challenges they’ve faced and reminiscing about their initial days in the city.

“This is exactly how people used to give directions when I was working in swiggy,” wrote a user. “Laughed a lot, even I had struggled a lot when I came to Hyderabad,” wrote another.

Some have also stated that they have encountered a similar situation in other states with other languages, and that the video is relevant to any language.

Check out a few amusing reactions to the video:

