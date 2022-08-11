| This Video Of Telugu Youtuber Struggling To Communicate With Delivery Guy Goes Viral

This video of Telugu youtuber struggling to communicate with delivery guy goes viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:52 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad is a melting pot of cultures and languages. However, not everyone is fluent in Dakhani, or even Hindi. A video showing the language-challenging situation is currently making the rounds on the internet and is extremely relatable.

Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, a young Telugu content creator, shared the hilarious video on his Instagram account ‘Mouli Talks,’ in which the youtuber can be seen struggling to communicate with a delivery man in broken Hindi. In the video he was directing the delivery man to his location.

At the end of the video, the delivery man speaks in Telugu, and the bemused youtuber asks, “Why haven’t you spoken in Telugu all this while?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mouli Tanuj Prasanth (@moulitalks)

The video, which has garnered 44.3k likes on Instagram, was shared on Twitter by a user and has since gone viral, with twitterati relating to language challenges they’ve faced and reminiscing about their initial days in the city.

“This is exactly how people used to give directions when I was working in swiggy,” wrote a user. “Laughed a lot, even I had struggled a lot when I came to Hyderabad,” wrote another.

Some have also stated that they have encountered a similar situation in other states with other languages, and that the video is relevant to any language.

Check out a few amusing reactions to the video:

During my days in Hyderabad about 30 years ago, I went to local stores to buy a lock. But instead of asking for a 'tala', I went on asking for 'talia', patting myself on the back for fluently speaking local lingo! 🤣😂

The fourth storewala corrected me. But no one laughed. — Kurmanath (@Kurmanath) August 11, 2022

Lovely.. similarly, when speaking to the office security guy yesterday at the medicine box, told him "main crocin nahin, brufen vaadtha hun". And the funnier part is he understood what I was saying !! — ArtVandelay (@guthikonda) August 11, 2022

PS: ‘Manikonda Samudra Hai, Tu Kidhar?’ Should be on a T-Shirt.

And that moment: ‘Inta sepu Hindi-lo enduku mataladavu, anna?’ — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) August 10, 2022

The creator of the video is #Mouli. Big fan of his work. You can follow his posts/reels on Insta @ https://t.co/5yrd2a16oi https://t.co/UenS39dYdX — Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) August 11, 2022

That's me when I'm explaining directions in Telugu 🤣🤣 — Muhammed Hussain (@iamzappy) August 10, 2022

Similar things happens in Bangalore, kastapadi kannada matladithe eduti vallu Telugu lo respond avtharu. — Divya vasavya (@DVasavya) August 11, 2022