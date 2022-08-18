DOST: Last date for self-reporting extended till Friday

Hyderabad: The last date for self-reporting online by candidates who received a seat in the first phase of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) admission counselling has been extended till Friday.

Earlier, the last date was August 18. A total of 83,003 students self-reported online till the last count on Thursday.

Meanwhile, so far, as many as 21,089 candidates registered and 19,168 submitted application forms for degree admissions in the second-phase of admission counselling. A total of 34,143 candidates including from the first phase exercised web options till the last count on Thursday.