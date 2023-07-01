Double delight for Hyderabad hoopsters at TS Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship

Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Winners Hyderabad boys team receiving the trophy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad boys and girls basketball teams secured titles in the 7th Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the high scoring boys final, Hyderabad defeated Medchal & Malkajgiri 94-82 as Lokesh, Ram and Sravan scored 28, 21 and 16 points respectively for the winners. While in the girls final, Hyderabad survived a close shave against Medchal & Malkajgiri winning it 55-53. For the winners, Parinishta top-scored with 21 points.

Results: Final: Boys: Hyderabad 94 (Lokesh 28, Ram 21, Sravan 16) bt Medchal Malkajgiri 82 (Abhinav 26, Vishwak 15, Chandra 13) Girls: Hyderabad 55 (Parinishta 21, Ragamayee 12, Alina 12) bt Medchal & Malkajgiri 53 (Ananya 18, Medha 13); Third-place match: Boys: Vikarabad 58 (Dhruv 18, Vaishnav 15) bt Ranga Reddy 18 (Harshit 18); Girls: Mulugu 49 (Haasini 17, Chandni 12) bt Vikarabad 41 (Saanvi 21, Naviya 14).

