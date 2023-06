| Easy Outing For Hyderabad Girls At Ts Junior Inter District Basketball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Players from Adilabad and Nizamabad in action, on Friday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad girls had an easy outing as they recorded comfortable victories in the 7th Telangana Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship, at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor stadium on Friday.

Hyderabad girls first downed Jagtial 30-6 and returned to the court to thrash Mahbubabad 33-8.

Results:

Nirmal bt Nizamabad 24–4, Vikarabad bt Adilabad 26-16, Mulugu bt Hanumakonda 35-6, Ranga Reddy bt Mahbubnagar 40-10, Hyderabad bt Jagtial 30-6, Medchal Malkajgiri bt Karimnagar 30-9, Nirmal bt Adilabad 18-15, Vikarabad bt Nizamabad 26-8, Mulugu bt Mahbubnagar 54-28, Ranga Reddy bt Hanumakonda 42-2, Hyderabad bt Mahbubabad 33-8, Medchal Malkajgiri bt Khammam 28-10, Vikarabad bt Nirmal 31-15, Nizamabad bt Adilabad 15-14.