Double delight for Lalu at Professional Tennis Knockout Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

All the winners and runners-up of the tennis tournament pose with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Lalu clinched singles and doubles titles at the Professional Tennis Academy junior and men round robin and knockout tennis tournament on Monday.

He first defeated Pramod in singles for the title. He later joined hands with the same player to defeat Suresh and Appa Rao duo in the men’s doubles.

Results:

U-8 Mixed Singles: Riya Jaffri bt Aniksha; U-10 Mixed Singles: Mahim bt Moksha; U-12 Mixed Singles: Aniha bt Purveeth; U-14 Mixed Singles: Aditya bt Venkat Ashwath; Men’s Singles: Lalu bt Pramod; Men’s Doubles: Pramod/Lalu bt Suresh/Appa Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .