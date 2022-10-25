Downfall of BJP to begin from Munugode: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

File Photo

Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said the people of Munugode would trigger the downfall of the BJP in the country by voting the TRS to victory in the November 3 by-poll.

Campaigning at Dandumalkapur along with the TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, the Minister said the people of Munugode were known for their secular ideology as the area was a stronghold for Left parties and had elected Communist leaders to the Legislative Assembly for four terms in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He exuded confidence that the downfall of BJP would begin from Munugode and asked the voters to ensure victory to the TRS candidate, which would be a big shock to national leaders of the BJP. He made it clear that the people of Telangana would not accept communal politics in any way.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not extended funds for any welfare schemes or development programmes being implemented in the State, Jagadish Reddy said Modi was trying to create hurdles for the welfare schemes, which had made Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao popular as a charismatic leader across the country. Though the NITI Aayog recommended funding of Rs.19,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha, the Centre had not extended a single rupee so far, the Minister said, adding that the by-poll was a conspiracy hatched by Modi fearing that the entry of CM KCR into national politics would damage the BJP.

Prabhakar Reddy said the people of Munugode were well aware why the bye-election was happening. Rajgopal Reddy had mortgaged the self respect of people of Munugode with the BJP leaders to get the Rs 18,000 crore worth contract to a company owned by his family. Listing out the development works taken up in Munugode constituency from 2014 to 2018 when he was MLA, Prabhakar Reddy said CC roads were laid in all villages of Munugode during 2014-18. He pointed out that the Cherlagudem and Laxmanpuram reservoirs were taken up by the State government while the industrial park at Dandumalkapur would create thousands of jobs and provide employment to local youth.

Rajgopal Reddy was trying to get votes by distributing money to voters, while TRS was seeking votes explaining the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. People should decide on what side they would stand, he said.

CPI leader Cherupallu Sitaramulau and CPI district secretary Jhangir were also present.