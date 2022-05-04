Downpour in Hyderabad floods in several colonies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Rain pics at Mayuri Marg .Photo Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Following the heavy downpour on Wednesday morning, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pressed into service its staff and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams in the early hours.

The teams equipped with machinery cleaned catch pits, removed silt from nalas, cleared garbage choking the nalas and took up works to drain out water from low lying areas that were affected due to rains. In addition to this, removing uprooted trees, clearing fallen tree branches, tangled wires and other works to restore normalcy were taken up.

By afternoon, the teams were able to clear water from many low lying areas following which, the sanitation staff started removing the silt and garbage accumulated due to inundation. The entomology wing also joined in to taken up measures to control the mosquito population.

Gokul Nagar in Tarnaka, Lower Tank Bund, West Marredpally, Amberpet, Gandhi Nagar in Chikadpally, RTC Kalyana Mandapam road, Shastripuram, Vijaynagar Colony and Balaji Nagar in Mehdipatnam were among the localities where the civic body cleared the water stagnation by afternoon.

Senior officials, including zonal commissioners, monitored the situation and personally inspected the works to clear the rain related works. Different wings of the civic body including maintenance, sanitation, entomology etc worked in coordination to restore normalcy in rain-affected areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .