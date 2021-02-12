DPS Mahendra Hills: Music a manifestation of life

The theme for the annual day celebration was “Mezzo forte – Resonance of Music”.

By | Published: 5:58 pm

Delhi Public School Mahendra Hills organised its annual day event with enthusiasm on the Zoom portal. It showcased the school’s leadership in the field of e-learning during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief guest Babar Ali, the world’s youngest headmaster and special invitee Dr. Laxmi Priya graced the virtual annual day celebrations.

The theme for the annual day celebration was “Mezzo forte – Resonance of Music”. The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the invocation dance.

Principal Dr. Sunitha Rao welcomed the guests. She appreciated the guidance of school chairman M Komaraiah. The principal also praised the collaborative spirit of the management, staff, students and parents that empowered the school to continue its march towards quality education during the lockdown period.

Headmistress Neetu Gupta Puri read the annual report and academic achievements of primary students during this pandemic period. The beautiful depiction of the journey of music incorporating the diverse and distinct art forms of India was gracefully portrayed by students.

Through the programme, children learned that music is the universal language of mankind. It is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends.

Chief guest Babar Ali inspired children by sharing his motivational journey. Special invitee, renowned pediatrician, Dr Laxmi Priya expressed happiness over various initiatives taken by the school to make learning interactive and fun for children. The annual function ended with a vote of thanks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .