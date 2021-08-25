Students of Delhi Public School came up with ideas on how to protect tigers

To emphasize the importance of saving tigers, our national animal, Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills organised an assembly and activities to raise awareness to protect tigers were also organised.

Children enthusiastically came up with ideas on how to protect tigers. To address our young minds and give some valuable inputs on international tigers day, an eminent guest Subhadra Devi, curator of Nehru Zoological Park was invited to be a part of the occasion, the school said.

Subhadra shared a lot of valuable information on tigers and helped enlighten the students on different types of tigers and their existence.

The school organised various activities such as face painting, thumbs up for tigers and painting posters with slogans to save tigers.

This gave students a platform to uncover their talents and help spread awareness about the importance of tigers. Principal Sunitha Rao and headmistress Neetu Gupta Puri shared their views.

Tigers are the symbol of wildlife’s fight for survival. Many efforts are on their way to increase the population of tigers. As the theme for this year says “Their survival is in our hands,” the teachers urged students and others to join hands to save tiger species which is the nation’s pride.

