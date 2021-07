By | Likhita Makam | Published: 10:02 pm

Technology’s one of the biggest traps

Without it time does not lapse

It’s got all of our interests

Whether YouTube or Pinterest

Day in and day out

We can’t go on without

Technology’s a dangerous invention

It consumes all our attention

Everywhere we look

Every cranny, every nook

Technology’s around

Not too hard to be found

Every scroll, every swipe

Every word that we type

It’s got everything we do stored

There’s nothing it hasn’t explored

~Likhita Makam

VIII D

Delhi Public School, Nacharam