Dr Chandak from Hyderabad-based CCMB elected as fellow of World Academy of Sciences

05:32 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Senior scientist from Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr GR Chandak has been elected as the Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) in recognition of his contribution to science and its promotion in the developing world.

Dr Chandak is involved in a wide array of research related to genomics and epigenomics of complex diseases, developmental programming of metabolic syndrome, molecular diagnosis of monogenic and other complex disorders.

Dr Chandak’s lab in CCMB is actively pursuing research on identifying various genetic and nutritional factors (and interaction between them), which influence The Thin Fat Indian Phenotype, and various intermediate traits that predict higher risk of developing diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

His group is involved in developing comprehensive knowledge of gene-gene and gene-nutrient interaction that will enable to alleviate and/or modulate the clinical course and complications of these disorders by modification of life style and diet, especially micronutrients.

