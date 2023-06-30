Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal of TSCS Hyderabad honored with Int’l recognition

These esteemed accolades acknowledge Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal's remarkable dedication and contributions to the field of healthcare and his relentless efforts to uplift Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society to eradicate Thalassemia in India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Hyderabad has been honoured with international recognitions which include prestigious Honorary Doctorate Award Council (Approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India) in Social Services.

Dr. Agarwal received membership certificate from Thalassemia International Federation (TIF), Cyprus and was also granted membership in the esteemed World Human Rights Protection Commission (Approved by Govt of United States of America) for his commitment to the development of social work worldwide.

