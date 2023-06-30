Hyderabad Traffic Police to reach out to school students to spread traffic awareness

The traffic police will be using novel ways including roping in mime artists to drive the message of road safety and traffic rules among the students

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 30 June 23

Mime artists performing a skit on traffic awareness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With an aim to spread traffic awareness among school children, the Hyderabad Traffic Police are planning to reach out to each and every school in the city this academic year.

The traffic police will be using novel ways including roping in mime artists to drive the message of road safety and traffic rules among the students. Already, awareness programs are being organised at educational institutions across the city since last couple of years.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) G Sudheer Babu said the aim is to refresh the minds of the children and reach out to each and every school this academic year. “We plan to make it a regular exercise and meet maximum number of students so that children are familiar with road safety and traffic rules,” he said.

The Traffic Training Institutes at Goshamahal and Begumpet are making plans and once the school managements settle down with the commencement of academic year, the activities will be taken up.

“We will request the school management to make students visit to the traffic park at least one during the academic year. Children will learn a lot about their own safety after visiting the traffic park,” he said.

Also, round the year, the traffic police will also organize competitions in drawing, painting, essay, elocution, short plays and skits etc., on road safety. “Participating students will be given certificates while those who excel will be given awards,” the Additional CP (traffic) said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police are holding a meeting with the school managements on finding ways to streamline the traffic movement near the schools. The regular commuters are frequently complaining about traffic jam when the schools end or commence for the day at major road stretches. “Soon we will be holding meetings and discussing ways to resolve the complaints,” added Sudheer Babu.