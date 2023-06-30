| Sixteen Year Old Sai Nikita Katuri To Present Her Debut Solo Dance Andhranatyam Recital On July 1

She will be performing her debut solo dance recital of Andhranatyam Aalayaasthanam at Brahma Kumari's Shanti Sarovar Auditorium.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:08 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hyderabad: Sixteen-year-old Sai Nikita Katuri, disciple of Abhinava Satyabhama Acharya Shri Kala Krishna and daughter and disciple of Sunila Gollapudi, a renowned Andhranatyam practitioner & Executive Director, JP Morgan Chase, will be performing her debut solo dance recital of Andhranatyam Aalayaasthanam at Brahma Kumari’s Shanti Sarovar Global Peace Auditorium, Gachibowli, at 6 pm on July 1.

Guests for the event include Rajyogini BK Kuldeep garu, incharge, Brahma Kumaris Regional Centres, Hyderabad, Meer S, cameraman, editord, director and actor and others.

Kum. Sai Nikita Katuri, is currently pursuing her majors in Literature, Psychology and Biology from Sreenidhi International School in Hyderabad. Hailing from a lineage rich in performing arts on the maternal side and Telugu poetry on the paternal side, Nikita has always been naturally inclined towards music, dance and literature from a very young age. She recently published a book of her poems “Unsaid Thoughts” with Bookleaf Publishers in March 2023.