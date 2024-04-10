Dr Lokeswara Rao Sajja becomes first Indian cardiothoracic surgeon featured in AATS Membership Spotlight

Hailing from humble beginnings in Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Sajja's journey is a remarkable testament to perseverance and dedication.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:06 PM

Hyderabad: Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja, a pioneering cardiothoracic surgeon from India, has been prominently featured in the membership spotlight of the prestigious American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS). This distinction marks a significant milestone as Dr. Sajja becomes the first cardiothoracic surgeon practicing in India to be showcased on the AATS Membership Spotlight.

Hailing from humble beginnings in Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Sajja’s journey is a remarkable testament to perseverance and dedication. He attained his MBBS from Guntur Medical College, followed by MS in General Surgery from JIPMER, Pondicherry, and M.Ch in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. His academic pursuits culminated in advanced cardiovascular training under the tutelage of Prof. Denton A Cooley at Texas Heart Institute in the US.

Founder of the Society of Coronary Surgeons, dedicated to advancing coronary surgery in India, his leadership as Chairman of the Sajja Heart Foundation earned recognition as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Government of India.

Dr. Sajja pioneered the development of a mechanical prosthetic heart valve, holding patents in both the USA and India, eliminating the need for long-term oral anticoagulation. Additionally, his design of the Mammary Artery Support Platform (MASP) has enhanced surgical outcomes in CABG procedures.