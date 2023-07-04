Dr Lokeswara Rao Sajja conferred with Dr Yelavarthy Nayudamma Science award in medicine

Hyderabad: Noted Cardio Thoracic surgeon and founder of Sajja Heart Foundation, Dr Lokeswara Rao Sajja has received Dr Yelavarthy Nayudamma Science and Technology Foundation award for- 2022 in the field of medicine.

Dr Sajja, who is a senior CT surgeon at Hyderabad-based Star Hospitals, led several Randomized Control Trials (RCTs) mostly dealing with coronary bypass surgeries. He is a known authority in conducting Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG), mitral valve repairs and bypass surgeries, a press release said.

Dr Sajja received the Nayudamma award, constituted after noted scientist and former Director General of CSIR, Dr Yelavarthy Nayudamma, in a function held in New Delhi from Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy. Chairman, Dr Yelavarthy Nayudmma Science and Technology Foundation, Guntur, AP, Y.Raghunadgha Babu along with committee members including Dr GV Rao and Yelavarthy Pawan Kumar were present.