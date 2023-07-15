Dr Priyanka Ala takes charge as Kothagudem Collector

Kothagudem: The newly appointed district Collector, Dr. Priyanka Ala took charge of the post here on Saturday. She belongs to the 2016 IAS batch of Telangana cadre. She was welcomed by additional Collector, K Venkateswarlu and district officers of all departments at the collectorate. Speaking on the occasion the Collector said she was very happy to get the opportunity to perform duties in the district that has a large tribal population.

Dr. Ala said that she would strive to serve the people by coordinating all the district officials according to the priorities and goals of the State government. She recalled that she had visited Kothagudem during her school days and had a comprehensive understanding of the area. She informed that she was born and brought up in Telangana, after completing medicine, joined the Civil Services and served as assistant Collector at Bhongir, as additional Commissioner, GHMC Hyderabad and zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally Zone.

On the other hand, the newly appointed ITDA, Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, Prateek Jain has taken charge of the post from the outgoing PO, Gautham P. Both the officials were felicitated by the ITDA staff and officials.

