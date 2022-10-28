Dr Reddy’s Laboratories July-Sept profit up 12 per cent to Rs 1,113 crore

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-headquartered Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the July-September quarter was up 12 per cent at Rs 1,112.8 crore as against Rs 992 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenues during the quarter were up nine per cent to Rs 6,305.7 crore compared to Rs 5,763. 2 crore last year.

“We are pleased with the strong financial performance in the current quarter, driven by the launch of Lenalidomide capsules in the US market. Our focus is to build a robust pipeline with products that improve affordability and access to patients globally. We continue to progress well in our productivity, innovation and sustainability agenda,” said GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of DRL.

Revenues from North America stood at Rs 2,800 crore, up 48% from Rs 1,890.9 core over last year on the back of launch and scale up of new products and favourable movement of forex rates, which was partly offset by price erosion in some of its key molecules. Europe revenues were 419.9 crore, up 2% from Rs 413.5 crore. India revenues were Rs 1,150 crore, up 1% from Rs 1,140 crore, a release said.