Darshan Raval’s second album ‘Dard’ is hitting all the right notes

After his popular debut album, ‘Judaiyaan’, Darshan Raval’s follow-up, ‘Dard’, is expected to top the charts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: After his popular debut album, ‘Judaiyaan’, Darshan Raval’s follow-up, ‘Dard’, is expected to top the charts. ‘Mahiya Jinna Sohna’, the album’s first song, was made public. The rest of the tracks will follow in the following month.

The song will be available on the official YouTube account of Indie Music Label, along with other upcoming songs. Raval’s outstanding brilliance and range are on full display in this album, highlighting his soul-stirring craftsmanship.

Darshan expressed his enthusiasm for the album’s release and said it beautifully captured his “personal experiences and heartfelt emotions”. He thinks that the songs’ moving lyrics and catchy melodies would help the listeners establish a solid emotional bond with them.

Expressing his excitement about the release, the singer shared, “I am thrilled to announce the release of my second album ‘Dard’, which is very close to my heart as it beautifully encapsulates my personal experiences and heartfelt emotions. I hope that my fans will connect with these songs on a deep level and find solace in their poignant lyrics and melodic tunes.”

Nashad Khan, the managing director of Indie Music Label, expressed his happiness over the album’s release and predicted it would revolutionise the music industry and enthral listeners worldwide.

‘Dard’ is proof of Darshan’s extraordinary musical talent and capacity to captivate listeners with his heartfelt music. With the release of his second album, Darshan further cemented his status as one of India’s most adored artistes and continues to carve out a unique space for himself in the music business.