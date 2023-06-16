Hyderabad to celebrate local musicians on World Music Day

Organised by cultural space Goethe-Zentrum, in collaboration with the Independent Artists Platform community, the event will celebrate musicians of all ages, genres, and styles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will be enthralled with music as the city is all set to celebrate World Music Day at Irrum Manzil’s Next Premia Mall on June 21st. Organised by cultural space Goethe-Zentrum, in collaboration with the Independent Artists Platform community, the event will celebrate musicians of all ages, genres, and styles.

Under the theme “World Music Day – celebrating local artists”, from Carnatic to jazz and hip-hop to rap, over 50 musicians from the city will be gathered under one roof to perform at the event.

The bands include Nawab Gang, So much to carry, Suppi and the vibe, George Hull & Team, C6, Rajkumar, Debayan, Anagha Mahakali, Enna Macha, Band Vivid from NRB, Chotu, Voice of Strings, Young Guns, and Chaos Theory.

The event promises to be a memorable experience filled with live performances, interactive sessions, and a vibrant atmosphere. It’s an opportunity to discover new artists, enjoy familiar melodies, and immerse yourself in the joy of music.

The event is not ticketed and everybody including full-time musicians, hobby musicians, children interested in music, and music enthusiasts, can take part in the event. It will start at 4 pm and conclude at 9 pm.