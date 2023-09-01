Dr. Suborno Bose’s book unveils sustainable hotel practices in India

Hyderabad: Hotels around the world are embracing sustainability as a mantra for a greener future.

“The Art of Sustainable Hospitality,” authored by Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder and Chief Mentor of IIHM, serves as a comprehensive guide to sustainable practices in Indian hotels, emphasising Green Initiatives to minimise environmental impact.

The book’s core principles centre on safeguarding water resources, minimising waste, adopting recyclable packaging, reducing plastic usage, promoting sustainable transport, reusing paper, and protecting ecosystems.

Notable sustainable practices highlighted in the book include Neemrana Hotels’ biodegradable amenities and waste recycling through compost machines. Roseate Hotels and Resorts employ hydroponic farming for salad leaves, reducing soil use.

The book further highlights Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s responsible use of water and electricity in the industry, while Priya Paul, Chairperson of The Park Hotels, celebrates the LEED Gold certification and water-saving measures in their Hyderabad hotel.

Radisson Hotel Group’s initiatives like Soap for Hope, Linen for Life, and Flush Me Not promote soap recycling, sustainable linen practices, and water conservation.

Green Banqueting also gains traction, focusing on waste reduction, energy conservation, and eco-friendly materials. Suggestions include e-invitations, recycled conference materials, plastic-free name tags, and organic gifts.