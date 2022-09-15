Telangana: Fire officials begin inspection of hotels, lodges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

The fire department officials are prioritising their inspection and initially focusing on hotels and lodges located in commercial areas.

Hyderabad: Following the fire mishap at Ruby Hotel in Secunderabad that claimed the lives of eight persons and left 11 injured, the Telangana Fire Services department has launched an inspection drive of hotels and lodges across the State.

Regional Fire Officer, V Papaiah said that teams were formed at the fire station level and assigned the task of inspecting the building particularly lodges and hotels for fire safety measures and identifying the violations.

“Our teams are visiting all the lodges, hotels and other related accommodations and doing inspection. Wherever discrepancies are found, notices are being issued,” said the official. The teams are asking the managements to immediately rectify the discrepancies failing which the premises will sealed after following the due procedure.

The fire department officials are prioritising their inspection and initially focusing on hotels and lodges located in commercial areas.

Said Papaiah, “In certain areas we noticed hotels are functioning on the ground floor of buildings and on upper floors the management established lodges. In a few buildings, there is no second staircase or alternate escape routes in case of fire. In coordination with the GHMC we will be sealing the premises after preparing a list.”