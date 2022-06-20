Dr T Ashok Chakravarthy gets Ravindranath Tagore Memorial Literary honour

Monday, Jun 20, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 10:48 PM, Mon - 20 June 22
Writer and Poet Ashok Chakravarthy

Hyderabad: Poet and writer from Hyderabad, Dr T Ashok Chakravarthy has been chosen for the Ravindranath Tagore Memorial Literary Honour, an award instituted to promote universal culture through poetry at international level, a press release said.

The announcement was made by the prestigious Motivational Strips, Sultanate of Oman, a writer’s forum in association with the Department of Culture, Government of Seychelles and its journal Sipay, the statement said.

Ashok Chakravarthy, who had retired from Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank, is a noted poet and a reviewer. He is also involved in composing poetry for the past three-decades, primarily focusing on promoting universal peace, environment and poems on nature.

His poems have been published in several literary magazines, anthologies, e-zines, journals etc in over 90 countries across the world. That apart, 10 poetry volumes and also nine spiritual books translated from Telugu to English have been published so far.

