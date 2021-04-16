Oman revokes entry ban

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Jeddah: In a major relief to Saudi bound NRIs, Oman announced on Friday that it was lifting the entry restrictions that were imposed previously.

All visa holders would now be allowed to enter the country, according to the civil aviation authority.

The Sultanate of Oman had earlier barred entry into the country for those who were not residents or citizens.

Last week, the authority issued a circular stating: “Based on the decisions of the Supreme Committee, entry into the Sultanate is restricted to Omani citizens and holders of residency visas issued until April 5 2021 only.”

Several travel agencies in Hyderabad offered special Oman packages that carry Saudi bound passengers via Oman with 14 days stay in Muscat. Saudi Arabia will allow entry of any passenger coming from India only 14 days spending in a third country.

