‘Drag Tales for Kids’ event to be held at Lamakaan on July 2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Art is attractive and art is visible. Every kid is curious and every kid wants to learn empathy, self-love and be someone who can fight for their own space and time. But, do they learn it form traditional teaching? No! In order to teach kids about consent, acceptance, understanding, empathy and love, Dragvanti brings you an event to sensitise children of all age groups.

‘Drag Tales’ is an exclusive kids’ drag show where drag queens and kings become the canvas to teach kids about empathy, love, consent, sensitisation, acceptance, and unbiased viewpoint. Presented in association with Mobbera foundation, it is supported by The Firefly community.

This is an exclusive drag event for kids where they come and share stories of equality with children. These would be very fun stories, dances, and lots and lots of conversations with kids of all ages.

The event is held on July 2, from 2 pm to 5 pm at Lamakaan, Off Road No 1, Banjara Hills, Opposite GVK One.