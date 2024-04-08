Discover social circles, meet like-minded people in city

ere are some affordable options to look beyond the typical club scene, and explore diverse activities in various settings where you can meet interesting people and engage in conversations.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 8 April 2024, 11:23 PM

Hyderabad: If you’re new to the city or just eager to meet people who share your interests, there are plenty of opportunities to do so without resorting to expensive outings. Here are some affordable options to look beyond the typical club scene, and explore diverse activities in various settings where you can meet interesting people and engage in conversations.

Heritage walks

Also Read Heritage Walks to be held in Hyderabad every Sunday

If you are a history enthusiast or want to explore the historical richness of Hyderabad, join the heritage walks that are done in the city every weekend. These walks, organised by Telangana Tourism, The Deccan Archive, Beyond Hyderabad, Outdoor Classroom, and The Hyderabad Walking Company, offer themed explorations within the city — from the streets of Old City to lesser-known stories behind architectural marvels. Take part in these heritage walks to not only learn about Hyderabad’s history but also to connect with new friends who share similar interests.

Silent reading in parks

For those passionate about reading, numerous reading communities have come up in Hyderabad, encouraging the practice of silent reading. These include Hyderabad Reads at KBR Park, Secunderabad Reads at AS Rao Nagar Park, and Sainikpuri Reads at Herbal Park, each hosting weekly sessions. Additionally, the Babasaheb Ambedkar Reading Circle organises monthly gatherings at KBR Park. Amidst the serene atmosphere, bibliophiles gather with their preferred books or e-readers and mats. Around 30 to 50 individuals are seen engaging in silent reading, providing opportunities for community bonding and friendship among likeminded individuals.

Make friends at Open Mic

Hyderabad’s open mic scene is bustling with eclectic events every weekend. From poetry slams and storytelling to stand-up comedy and sip-and-paint sessions, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re into soul talks or other forms of expression, you’ll find an open mic event to pique your interest. Stay in the loop with platforms like Book My Show or Paytm Insider, where you can discover and attend these vibrant gatherings happening every weekend.

Join art community

If you have a niche for art, Hyderabad is increasingly becoming a hub for local artists, with communities like Beyond Hyderabad, Urban Sketchers, The Nations Rock Beat, and others hosting regular art meetups and street events. These gatherings offer artists the opportunity to sketch, jam music, socialise, and delve into the city’s rich heritage. Additionally, there is a growing trend of weekly workshops covering various topics such as mandala, coffee painting, baking, sustainability, and more, providing ample opportunities for artistic exploration and skill development.

Hang out at Lamakaan

Lamakaan is a cultural building in Hyderabad that hosts plays, comedy shows, book launches, workshops, poetry slams, and many more. It serves as a vibrant space for networking and socialising, offering opportunities to interact with diverse individuals. Alternatively, you can also enjoy some solitary time by bringing along a book and relaxing alone. And, of course, don’t forget to indulge in their chai, samosas and nimbu paani — a must-try experience!