Dreamhack: World’s largest digital festival in Hyderabad from Nov 4

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:21 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

The three-day mega celebration is supported by the Government of Telangana and other partners are Intel, Monster, Hyundai, Bingo.

Hyderabad: DreamHack, the world’s largest digital festival will take place in Hyderabad’s Hitex Exhibition Center from November 4 to 6.

The event by NODWIN Gaming, the gaming and esports arm of Nazara Technologies, promises an exciting lineup of fun-filled activities including gaming and chess tournaments, music and dance, chess workshops, retro gaming, shopping, food and more, a press release said. The three-day mega celebration is supported by the Government of Telangana and other partners are Intel, Monster, Hyundai, Bingo.

Apart from Gaming, lined up at the event are Pan Fest, Comedians on the Board (COTB), PC Modding, Meet & Greet, Snapdragon Pro Series and also have Cosplay zone, Just Dance zone and shopping.

For more information and tickets, one can visit DreamHack.com/india. Tickets can also bought on Insider, Book My Show and Mera Events.