Drive-in at Tarnaka, a new ‘Hideout’ for Hyderabadis

Hideout Eatery and Gaming in Tarnaka consists of 10 food stalls, badminton court, swimming pool and gymnasium apart from facilities for table tennis, snookers and virtual reality games too

By | Published: 12:18 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: When school friends get together, it is always fun. To make it memorable, three friends went ahead and added some tasty food, a lot of gaming and a projection screen, and lo, Tarnaka now has a buzzing drive-in that is growing in popularity.

The three childhood friends, Sohan Thatikonda, Ashish Pydipalli and Narthan, say they did a lot of research before launching the drive-in and gaming centre, Hideout Eatery and Gaming.

“A drive-in should be like a club. A person visiting the premises should have fun, eat and enjoy.

That was the concept in our mind, and that is what we have here. We also kept in mind different age groups and sections. So it is suitable not just for youngsters, but for families, students and children too,” says Bharath Kumar, in charge of promotions and digital marketing of the drive-in.

The food court consists of 10 stalls. “Before finalising on the food stalls, we did two months of tasting tests and from among 145 stalls, we finalised only 10, which maintained good standards of food, hygiene, taste, quality and satisfied us. We have South Indian, North Indian, Italian, Chinese, Continental, Mandi and ice-creams,” says Bharath.

Apart from an evening drive-in, one can book the place for different kinds of events like birthday parties, anniversaries, get-togethers and so on.

“Everything is done in just a call. We customise food for the best price and arrange what the customers want,” informs Bharath and adds that they have a special feather in their cap. “The drive-in consists of the largest 4K projection screen in Hyderabad. During IPL sessions, customers can watch cricket matches and otherwise, the screen can be used for other purposes as well,” he says.

Hideout Eatery and Gaming is located on a three-acre plot of land with the place also having a badminton court, swimming pool and gymnasium apart from facilities for table tennis, snookers and virtual reality games too.

The friends are now planning to launch an amusement park with special focus on kids. With the food and gaming centre, already becoming a favourite for many, they believe the park will be an added attraction.