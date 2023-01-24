Drug peddler held; 15 grams MDMA seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:35 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with the Amberpet police nabbed a drug peddler and seized 15 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) drug and automobiles, altogether worth Rs.5 lakh on Tuesday.

The arrested person Bharath Thukral (50), is a resident of Madhuranagar in Yousufguda. According to the police, Thukral, to earn easy money, decided to peddle drugs and eventually developed contacts with peddlers and dealers in Mumbai and across Maharashtra and Hyderabad.

“He procured psychotropic substances from dealers for a minimal rate and further sold them to customers in Hyderabad on a higher rate. He often visited Mumbai and smuggled drugs into the city through various modes of transportation,” said a senior police official adding that Thukral sold it for Rs.10,000 per gram.

Following a tip-off, the police team nabbed Thukral when he came to Amberpet to sell drugs to a customer.

Officials said as of now, six drug consumers, who purchased the substance from Thukral on a regular basis were identified. Efforts were on to identify others.