Drug racket busted, 11 including nine customers held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) team along with the Osmania University police caught 11 persons including nine customers and seized 120 grams of hash oil and a mobile phone, all worth Rs. 72,000.

According to the police, M Madhan (29) along with his associate N Raju, purchased the hash oil from Bujji Babu of Vizag at Rs. 60,000 a kilogram and sold it to local consumers at a price of Rs. 3,000 for five grams. His clients included students, daily wage earners, and technicians among others.

“A few more customers were identified and efforts are on to nab them,” said the police.

On a tip off, the police arrested them at Errakunta in Tarnaka on Wednesday morning and seized the material.