Yadadri-Bhongir: Inter-state drug syndicate busted, 90 kg ganja seized

The Chotuppal police also arrested two ganja peddlers related to the drug syndicate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 05:52 PM

Yadadri-Bhongir: Along with the sleuths of SOT-Maheshwaram Zone team, Chotuppal Police on Tuesday busted an interstate drug syndicate and seized 90 kilograms of dry ganja by arresting two ganja peddlers Mohammed Raees Afrid (40) from Uttar Pradesh and Mithlesh Singh (28) from Madhya Pradesh.

According to a police press release they were to contact a drug peddler from New Delhi. He offered them huge money to smuggle ganja to New Delhi from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

The accused persons collected ganja from a person at Rajahmundry and transported it to New Delhi in a car by fixing fake number plate to the vehicle. On the credible information, the police intercepted their vehicle at Panthangi toll plaza and took the two persons, who were travelling in the car, into the custody.

The police found 90 kilograms of ganja in the car.