Tarnaka: Three persons suffer stab injuries after clash during Bonalu procession

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:39 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: Three persons suffered stab injuries when two groups clashed during a Bonalu festival procession at Tarnaka on Sunday night.

Sources said an heated argument between friends from the same neighbourhood led to them splitting into two groups and attacking each other.

Three people sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Doctors said that the condition of one of the three is critical.

The Osmania University police has registered a case and launched an investigation. The police made arrangements to prevent any tension arising from the clash.