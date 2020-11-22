Drunk driver rams car, injures two in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured when a speeding Mercedez Benz car rammed a Tata Indica car on Road No 3 in Banjara Hills late on Saturday night. The driver of the Benz was allegedly in an inebriated condition, police said.

According to the police, four persons were travelling in the Benz from Jubilee Hills towards Punjagutta after visiting a pub. When the car reached Royal Tiffin centre, the driver, who was driving quite fast, apparently lost control and rammed into an Indica car. Two persons travelling in the Indica were injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Benz was examined and was found to be in an intoxicated condition, following which a case was booked, said P Rambabu, Sub-inspector, Banjara Hills. Traffic on the stretch was affected for about an hour after the accident and was restored to normal after the traffic police towed away the vehicles to the Banjara Hills police station.

