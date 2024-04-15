Engineering student dies in car accident at Dundigal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 09:44 AM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: An engineering student died while three others sustained critical injuries when they rammed a car into a statue rotary at Dundigal.

The victim A Meghansh, who was pursuing B. Tech second year from college was going in a car along with his friends Sai Manas, Charan Reddy and Arnav when the incident happened.

The police suspect the driver was speeding and lost control over the car and rammed into the statue rotary.

Meghamsh died on the spot while the injured sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital.

A case is registered.