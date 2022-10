Drunken drive checking held in Rachakonda limits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

The drive was taken up on all major thoroughfares in Rachakonda including the Choutuppal and Narayanpur road. The drive was taken up on all major thoroughfares in Rachakonda including the Choutuppal and Narayanpur road.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda traffic police conducted a special drive against instances of drunken driving and booked 78 cases on Monday night.

The drive was taken up on all major thoroughfares in Rachakonda including the Choutuppal and Narayanpur road.

Also Read Hyderabad: Prostitution organiser caught by police

During the last week the Rachakonda police booked 556 cases against persons who were found driving in inebriated condition and produced them before the court.