Hyderabad: Prostitution organiser caught by police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: In a decoy operation, a woman who was organising prostitution was caught by the Rachakonda police here on Sunday. A victim was also rescued.

Acting on a tip off, the Rachakonda AHTU team laid a trap and nabbed Nusrath Begum, a resident of Chandrayangutta, when she along with the victim came to LB Nagar. The police team members posing as customers contacted Nusrath over phone and struck the deal for a few thousand. She was nabbed when she came along with the victim.

Enquiries by the police revealed Nusrath was arrested in May by the Saifabad police in connection with a PITA and POCSO case and recently released from jail.