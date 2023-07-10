| Dry Spell To Continue For Few More Days In Hyderabad

According to TSDPS no rainfall is predicted for Hyderabad until Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:11 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: While the Northern parts of the country are experiencing heavy downpours, people in Hyderabad will have to wait for a few more days for widespread rains.

Moreover, the general public may also have to endure high day temperatures, as the mercury is expected to rise in the coming days. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), no rainfall is predicted for Hyderabad until Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department reports that since the beginning of June, the city has only witnessed 98.1 mm of rainfall, falling short of the expected mark of 130.1 mm. As per the TSDPS forecast, in districts too, the respite provided by recent showers will dwindle further from Tuesday until Thursday.

Moreover, the forecast also predicts a spike in temperatures in the entire State, much to the discomfort of people, who are already struggling due to the sluggish pace of the monsoon. Hyderabad is anticipated to endure temperatures ranging between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

However, other districts in Telangana are likely to face even harsher conditions, with mercury levels soaring above 35 degrees Celsius.

